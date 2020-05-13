Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NovoCure (NVCR) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NovoCure (NVCR) and Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) with bullish sentiments.

NovoCure (NVCR)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on NovoCure today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 34.6% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NovoCure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.00, representing a 25.9% upside. In a report issued on April 30, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allogene Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.63, implying a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

