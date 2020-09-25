Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NVAX), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) and Marinus (MRNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) and Marinus (MRNS) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 34.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.60, representing a 131.2% upside. In a report issued on September 21, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.91, close to its 52-week low of $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 40.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

Marinus (MRNS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Marinus, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 46.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinus with a $24.71 average price target, implying an 110.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

