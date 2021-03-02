Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NVAX), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $397.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $215.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 58.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $287.40 average price target, implying a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $338.00 price target.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

In a report issued on February 26, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics and a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $200.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 61.6% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $258.00, implying a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals on February 26 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Intellia Therapeutics, and Abeona Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rocket Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.73, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

