Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NVAX), Marinus (MRNS) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX), Marinus (MRNS) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $15.25 average price target, a 96.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Marinus (MRNS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Marinus, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.19, close to its 52-week low of $0.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, which is a 351.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.14, close to its 52-week low of $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.5% and a 34.4% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

