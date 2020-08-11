Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NVAX), Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX), Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.51, close to its 52-week high of $189.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 37.3% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.60, a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.32, close to its 52-week high of $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Biotech with a $8.50 average price target.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Proteostasis Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

