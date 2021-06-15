Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NVAX) and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR (VACC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX) and Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR (VACC) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $294.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 43.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $238.60 average price target, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR (VACC)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 63.2% and a 55.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vaccitech Plc Sponsored ADR is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

