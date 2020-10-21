Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NVAX) and MEI Pharma (MEIP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX) and MEI Pharma (MEIP) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 45.7% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.80.

MEI Pharma (MEIP)

LifeSci Capital analyst Adam Evertts PhD maintained a Buy rating on MEI Pharma today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.83.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #4705 out of 7011 analysts.

MEI Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50, a 219.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

