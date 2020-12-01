Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NVAX) and Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX) and Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 37.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $179.00 average price target, implying a 50.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 43.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hookipa Pharma with a $18.50 average price target.

