Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NVAX) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX) and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $223.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novavax with a $207.25 average price target, representing an 119.2% upside. In a report issued on October 30, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $211.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.14, close to its 52-week high of $124.01.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 48.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.83, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.