Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novan (NOVN), Novavax (NVAX) and Arena Pharma (ARNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novan (NOVN), Novavax (NVAX) and Arena Pharma (ARNA) with bullish sentiments.

Novan (NOVN)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novan, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.47, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Novan with a $1.50 average price target.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.39, close to its 52-week high of $80.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.40, which is a -12.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Arena Pharma and a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.92, close to its 52-week high of $69.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is ranked #2598 out of 6718 analysts.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.67.

