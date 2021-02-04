Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nkarta (NKTX), Biocept (BIOC) and Infinity Pharma (INFI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nkarta (NKTX), Biocept (BIOC) and Infinity Pharma (INFI) with bullish sentiments.

Nkarta (NKTX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 47.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nkarta with a $83.00 average price target.

Biocept (BIOC)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Biocept, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.57.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 64.3% and a 65.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biocept with a $20.00 average price target.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 74.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinity Pharma with a $4.83 average price target.

