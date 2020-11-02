Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nkarta (NKTX) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nkarta (NKTX) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF).

Nkarta (NKTX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 42.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Unity Biotechnology, Coherus Biosciences, and Wave Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nkarta with a $43.33 average price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

UBS analyst Thando Skosana maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG today and set a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.88.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.34, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

