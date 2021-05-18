Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nkarta (NKTX) and Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nkarta (NKTX) and Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) with bullish sentiments.

Nkarta (NKTX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta today and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.97, close to its 52-week low of $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.1% and a 45.2% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nkarta with a $76.33 average price target, a 169.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edwin Zhang maintained a Buy rating on Liminal BioSciences today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.23, close to its 52-week low of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and FibroGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liminal BioSciences with a $11.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.