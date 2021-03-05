Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM), TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) and Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) with bullish sentiments.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 47.4% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.25.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on TFF Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

TFF Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, which is an 115.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Alphatec Holdings (ATEC)

In a report released today, Jason Wittes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.92, close to its 52-week high of $17.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Globus Medical, and Stereotaxis.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.67, which is a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

