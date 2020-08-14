Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) and Dyadic International (DYAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) and Dyadic International (DYAI) with bullish sentiments.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 51.2% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00, implying a 65.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Dyadic International (DYAI)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Buy rating on Dyadic International today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.6% and a 56.6% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Onconova Therapeutics, Cocrystal Pharma, and TherapeuticsMD.

Dyadic International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

