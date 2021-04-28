Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) with bullish sentiments.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

In a report released today, Matthew Luchini from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 43.7% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NGM Biopharmaceuticals with a $42.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

In a report released today, Do Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.65, close to its 52-week low of $23.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

AbCellera Biologics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.60, which is a 77.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.