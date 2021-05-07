Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NextCure (NXTC) and Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NextCure (NXTC) and Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) with bullish sentiments.

NextCure (NXTC)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on NextCure, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.86, close to its 52-week low of $7.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 42.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextCure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Oncternal Therapeutics today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 44.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Oncternal Therapeutics with a $15.50 average price target, implying a 184.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.