Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nevro Crop (NVRO), Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) and AxoGen (AXGN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Nevro Crop (NVRO), Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) and AxoGen (AXGN).

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jason Mills maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop yesterday and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $89.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mills is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 63.5% success rate. Mills covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Merit Medical Systems.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.14, implying a 40.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer maintained a Sell rating on Inspire Medical Systems, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Edwards Lifesciences, and Strata Skin Sciences.

Inspire Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.33.

AxoGen (AXGN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AxoGen, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.68, close to its 52-week low of $7.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

AxoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

