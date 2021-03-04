Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nevro Crop (NVRO), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nevro Crop (NVRO), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) with bullish sentiments.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop on February 25 and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 68.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $205.13, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $217.00 price target.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report issued on February 25, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.71, a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

In a report issued on February 25, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $67.64 average price target, a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

