Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nevro Crop (NVRO) and AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nevro Crop (NVRO) and AVEO Pharma (AVEO) with bullish sentiments.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $175.19, close to its 52-week high of $188.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 71.2% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Baxter International.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $202.50, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AVEO Pharma (AVEO)

In a report released today, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on AVEO Pharma, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.4% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AVEO Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.