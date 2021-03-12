Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX), Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIX), Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released yesterday, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 58.8% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Silence Therapeutics, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.09, which is a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.16, close to its 52-week high of $16.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Sierra Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, representing an 84.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Chinook Therapeutics.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

