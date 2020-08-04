Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX), Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF) and Sesen Bio (SESN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Neurocrine (NBIX), Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) and Sesen Bio (SESN).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $139.56 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released today, Holger Fechner from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fechner is ranked #4930 out of 6850 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Hold with an average price target of $50.51, which is a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

Sesen Bio (SESN)

In a report released yesterday, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Sesen Bio, with a price target of $2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 36.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sesen Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.63, which is a 233.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

