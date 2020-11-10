Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX), Novavax (NVAX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neurocrine (NBIX), Novavax (NVAX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.40, implying a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Novavax (NVAX)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Sell rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $199.75.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.06, close to its 52-week low of $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 37.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

