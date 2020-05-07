Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX), Esperion (ESPR) and Tivity Health (TVTY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Neurocrine (NBIX), Esperion (ESPR) and Tivity Health (TVTY).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released yesterday, Evan Seigerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 52.6% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Aimmune Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $119.08 average price target, which is a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

Esperion (ESPR)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Esperion yesterday and set a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Esperion with a $74.70 average price target, implying an 81.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Tivity Health (TVTY)

In a report released yesterday, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Tivity Health, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tivity Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.64.

