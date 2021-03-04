Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX), Bio-Techne (TECH) and Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Neurocrine (NBIX), Bio-Techne (TECH) and Patterson Companies (PDCO).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine on March 2 and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Reata Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $122.27 average price target, a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Bio-Techne (TECH)

In a report released yesterday, Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Bio-Techne, with a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $360.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 77.0% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Twist Bioscience, NanoString Tech, and Exact Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bio-Techne is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $421.25, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $435.00 price target.

Patterson Companies (PDCO)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Johnson from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Hold rating on Patterson Companies, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 70.1% success rate. Johnson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tandem Diabetes Care, Envista Holdings, and DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Patterson Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $34.00, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

