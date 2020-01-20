Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX) and Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine on January 17 and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 53.3% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $123.36 average price target, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on January 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

RBC Capital analyst Wasi Rizvi maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG on January 16 and set a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.96, close to its 52-week high of $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvi is ranked #2009 out of 5850 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $46.67 average price target.

