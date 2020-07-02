Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX) and Pfizer (PFE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and Pfizer (PFE) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.85, close to its 52-week high of $131.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 55.2% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.13, a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Pfizer (PFE)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.1% and a 29.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $40.66 average price target, which is a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

