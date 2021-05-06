Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX) and Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and Orasure Technologies (OSUR).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.60, close to its 52-week low of $86.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 46.9% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $115.55 average price target, representing a 26.3% upside. In a report issued on April 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Orasure Technologies, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.02, close to its 52-week low of $8.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeoGenomics, Progenity, and Quidel.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orasure Technologies with a $14.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.