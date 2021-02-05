Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX) and Misonix (MSON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and Misonix (MSON) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $123.79 average price target, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Misonix (MSON)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Misonix, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 59.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Misonix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.