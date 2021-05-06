Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and Fate Therapeutics (FATE) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Neurocrine today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.60, close to its 52-week low of $86.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $117.56 average price target, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Oppenheimer analyst Matthew Biegler maintained a Buy rating on Fate Therapeutics today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Biegler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Aptose Biosciences, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $118.36 average price target, a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

