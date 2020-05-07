Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NBIX) and Esperion (ESPR)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neurocrine (NBIX) and Esperion (ESPR).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 40.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.56, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Esperion (ESPR)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Esperion yesterday and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 41.3% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Esperion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.70.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.