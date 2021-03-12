Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Ontrak (OTRK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Ontrak (OTRK).

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeuBase Therapeutics with a $17.50 average price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report issued on March 10, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 35.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Flexion Therapeutics with a $20.00 average price target, implying a 77.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Ontrak (OTRK)

In a report issued on March 9, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ontrak, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 56.7% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Ontrak has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.60, representing a 43.0% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $30.00 price target.

