Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) with bullish sentiments.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Arbutus Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50, representing a 101.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Soleno Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soleno Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

