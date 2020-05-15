Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) with bullish sentiments.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.2% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.33, which is a 78.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Galmed Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 43.7% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals with a $21.67 average price target, implying a 324.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

