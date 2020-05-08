Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nephros (NEPH), Momenta Pharma (MNTA) and Homology Medicines (FIXX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nephros (NEPH), Momenta Pharma (MNTA) and Homology Medicines (FIXX) with bullish sentiments.

Nephros (NEPH)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Nephros today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nephros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Momenta Pharma (MNTA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Momenta Pharma today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.40, close to its 52-week high of $34.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 55.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Momenta Pharma with a $37.20 average price target, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.39, close to its 52-week low of $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 44.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Homology Medicines with a $34.75 average price target.

