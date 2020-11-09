Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) and Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) and Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) with bullish sentiments.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 39.7% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neoleukin Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT)

In a report released today, Rami Katkhuda from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Calliditas Therapeutics, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.90.

Katkhuda has an average return of 4.5% when recommending Calliditas Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Katkhuda is ranked #4646 out of 7050 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calliditas Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

