Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NeoGenomics (NEO), Teleflex (TFX) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on NeoGenomics (NEO), Teleflex (TFX) and SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE).

NeoGenomics (NEO)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on NeoGenomics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 75.9% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and Progenity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoGenomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.67.

Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $400.39, close to its 52-week high of $414.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 70.9% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Teleflex has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $450.75.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Raymond James analyst Danielle Brill maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.07.

