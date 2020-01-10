Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Nektar Therapeutics, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Audentes Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nektar Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.75, a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.17, close to its 52-week low of $6.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Logicbio Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, which is a 172.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

