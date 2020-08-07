Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and GW Pharma (GWPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and GW Pharma (GWPH) with bullish sentiments.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 32.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nektar Therapeutics with a $26.33 average price target, which is a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

GW Pharma (GWPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on GW Pharma today and set a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

GW Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.60, which is a 51.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

