Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Navidea (NAVB), GlycoMimetics (GLYC) and Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Navidea (NAVB), GlycoMimetics (GLYC) and Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) with bullish sentiments.

Navidea (NAVB)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Navidea, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 31.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Navidea has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00, representing a 206.8% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on GlycoMimetics today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.62, close to its 52-week low of $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 48.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

GlycoMimetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.15.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics and a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 38.5% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Akero Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50.

