Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Navidea (NAVB) and Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Navidea (NAVB) and Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) with bullish sentiments.

Navidea (NAVB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Navidea today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 41.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Tenax Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Navidea has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.99, close to its 52-week low of $4.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monopar Therapeutics Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.