Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Navidea (NAVB) and Check-Cap (CHEK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Navidea (NAVB) and Check-Cap (CHEK) with bullish sentiments.

Navidea (NAVB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Navidea today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.71, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Navidea is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

Check-Cap (CHEK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Check-Cap today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check-Cap is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00.

