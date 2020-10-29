Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Natus Medical (NTUS), Amedisys (AMED) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Natus Medical (NTUS), Amedisys (AMED) and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX).

Natus Medical (NTUS)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Hold rating on Natus Medical today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.38, close to its 52-week low of $16.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Natus Medical.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Amedisys (AMED)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $248.73, close to its 52-week high of $259.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 60.8% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and Encompass Health.

Amedisys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $260.10, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.88, representing a 205.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.