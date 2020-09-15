Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nano-X Imaging (NNOX), Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX), Fortress Biotech (FBIO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV).

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Nano-X Imaging. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 51.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nano-X Imaging.

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.35, close to its 52-week high of $4.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 55.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortress Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 44.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.50, representing a 103.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

