Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Nano-X Imaging today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nano-X Imaging with a $67.00 average price target.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.93, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 49.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sarepta Therapeutics with a $126.93 average price target, which is a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

