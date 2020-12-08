Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nabriva (NBRV) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nabriva (NBRV) and Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX).

Nabriva (NBRV)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.79, close to its 52-week low of $3.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $14.50 average price target, a 276.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Therapeutics, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.5% and a 82.4% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.00.

