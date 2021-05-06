Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Myriad Genetics (MYGN), NeoGenomics (NEO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Myriad Genetics (MYGN), NeoGenomics (NEO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) with bullish sentiments.

Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

BTIG analyst Sung Ji Nam reiterated a Buy rating on Myriad Genetics yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Olink Holding, and Thermo Fisher.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Myriad Genetics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.33.

NeoGenomics (NEO)

BTIG analyst Mark Massaro reiterated a Buy rating on NeoGenomics yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Talis Biomedical, Exact Sciences, and Personalis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoGenomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.67, a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies on May 4 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Seelos Therapeutics, and Galera Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intra-Cellular Therapies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.50.

