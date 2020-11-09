Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Myriad Genetics (MYGN) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Myriad Genetics (MYGN) and Liquidia Technologies (LQDA).

Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger assigned a Hold rating to Myriad Genetics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 77.2% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, and NeoGenomics.

The the analyst consensus on Myriad Genetics is currently a Hold rating.

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 40.6% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liquidia Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

