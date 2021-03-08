Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Myomo (MYO) and Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Myomo (MYO) and Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT) with bullish sentiments.

Myomo (MYO)

In a report released today, Kyle Bauser from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Myomo, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Bioanalytical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Myomo with a $16.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR (OPT)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.11, close to its 52-week low of $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR with a $36.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.