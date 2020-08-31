Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MyoKardia (MYOK) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MyoKardia (MYOK) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with bullish sentiments.

MyoKardia (MYOK)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer reiterated a Buy rating on MyoKardia today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Pandion Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

MyoKardia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 37.3% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $51.17 average price target.

